Pipex 2022 stamp show in Portland, Ore.

Apr 4, 2022, 2 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Pipex 2022, a World Series of Philately show, will take place April 29-May 1 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Portland Airport, 7900 NE 82nd Ave., in Portland, Ore.

The show is presented by Portland Philatelic Exhibitions on behalf of the Northwest Federation of Stamp Clubs and Oregon Stamp Society. Uptown Stamp Show is the corporate sponsor.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The show features a 28-dealer bourse (sales area) and 190 frames of exhibits. An auction will be conducted, and the lots can be viewed at the show. The show also will include society meetings, seminars and programs.

This year’s show celebrates the sesquicentennial of the Portland streetcar system. Cachets and cancellations will be available.

Pipex 2022 is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The multiframe grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 25-28 in Sacramento, Calif.

The single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show Nov. 18-20 in Itasca, Ill.

The Pipex award ceremony will take place at the show hotel on the evening of Saturday, April 30. Tickets can be reserved by contacting Lisa Janz. Reservations are required, and early reservations are encouraged.

The German Philatelic Society of the USA and the United States Stamp Society will conduct their annual meetings at the show. The Pacific Northwest Postal History Society will both meet and present a program. The Northwest Federation of Stamp Clubs will hold its annual general meeting.

The APS, American Topical Association and the Northwest Philatelic Library are also expected to be at the show.

Other attractions at Pipex will include a youth program with free stamps and other activities, as well as a program for adult collectors just beginning or returning to stamp collecting. Pipex also will offer Boy Scout merit badge classes.

A Grandma’s Attic program will take place, with local experts providing free evaluations of stamp collections.

The Pipex show hotel offers a free airport shuttle and special room rates. Reservations can be made through the show’s website at www.pipexstampshow.org/hotel.html.

More details on Pipex, including a schedule of events, can be found on the show website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter