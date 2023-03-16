Pipex 2023 in Oregon May 5-7

Apr 4, 2023, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Pipex 2023, a World Series of Philately show, will be held May 5-7 at the Monarch Hotel and Conference Center, 12566 SE 93rd Ave., in Clackamas, Ore.

The show is presented by Portland Philatelic Exhibitions on behalf of the Northwest Federation of Stamp Clubs and Oregon Stamp Society. Uptown Stamp Show is the corporate sponsor.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The show includes approximately 30 dealer booths and 152 frames of exhibits.

All exhibits for Pipex 2023 will be mounted and judged virtually on the Pipex website. This arrangement has attracted over 60 competitive exhibits, including 23 from 10 different countries. Exhibitors are still encouraged to display exhibits on the show floor.

Because Pipex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 10-13.

The Pipex 2023 single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show near Chicago Nov. 17-19.

Similar to the exhibits, presentations at the show will be aired virtually as well as in person, allowing remote viewers to attend by Zoom.

The Northwest Federation of Stamp Clubs will conduct its annual general meeting at the show. The American Helvetia Philatelic Society, American Air Mail Society and the Pacific Northwest Postal History Society are among the other groups and societies that will meet.

The theme of this year’s Pipex is the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Columbia River Highway. Cacheted covers with a special cancellation will be available.

An additional cover and special cancellation will be available on Saturday, May 6, to coincide with the coronation of King Charles III.

For more information on Pipex, including a schedule of events and list of exhibits and dealers, visit the show website.

