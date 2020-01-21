Planning underway for London 2022 exhibition

Feb 25, 2021, 3 PM

By Charles Snee

Planning has resumed for London 2022, the next international stamp exhibition in Great Britain, which will be held Feb. 19-26, 2022, at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London.

The London 2020 show, originally scheduled for May 2-9, 2020, at the same location, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frank Walton, chairman of the London 2022 organizing committee, provided an update on the show’s status Feb. 19.

“After several months with no significant activity, the time has come for the London 2022 exhibition to be promoted,” Walton said.

“The UK has been hit badly by the COVID-19 outbreak, but we are now seeing hopeful signs that normality is in sight. The high number of cases in the UK is now falling quickly, and the roll out of vaccinations to the UK adult population is progressing very fast indeed. All of this gives us great hope and expectation that the London 2022 exhibition will go ahead in full.”

For the latest news regarding exhibits, dealer booths and more, visit the London 2022 website.

