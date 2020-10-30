Plans to reopen library put on hold

Nov 13, 2020, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The American Philatelic Research Library will remain closed to in-person visits for the time being as COVID-19 cases surge across the United States.

Plans to open for limited appointment-only visits from patrons were put on hold when cases of the coronavirus rose quickly in early November.

“We are eager to welcome visitors back to the American Philatelic Center, but when it is safe for members and staff,” said American Philatelic Society executive director Scott English. Members and the general public are encouraged to use the library’s vast digital collection during this time.

