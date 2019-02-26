Plymouth, Mich., show celebrates 50th anniversary April 13-14

Mar 20, 2019, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The West Suburban Stamp Club will host its 50th Plymouth Show stamp exhibition, the largest annual event in Michigan for postage stamp and postal history collectors, Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14, at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 36375 Joy Road in Westland, Mich.

A special meeting of the West Suburban Stamp Club will take place Friday, April 12 (the day before the show), at 7 p.m. in the banquet room at the same venue as the show. The meeting will include a talk by Jay Bigalke, Linn’s Stamp News and Scott catalogs editor-in-chief; a five-frame display of fancy cancellations by Wade Saadi; a 1918 Inverted Jenny error stamp on display; and door prizes and an auction.

The Plymouth Show is free and open to the public. New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free parking is available.

The bourse (sales area) will include approximately 35 dealers offering a wide range of stamps, covers, postcards, and related literature and supplies for sale.

The United States Postal Service and the United Nations Postal Administration will be at the show.

On Saturday at 9:15 a.m., the show will host a dedication ceremony for the U.S. Marvin Gaye forever stamp. The stamp was issued April 2.

Two covers will be produced for the show. The first honors first responders, and the second pays tribute to Motown. The covers are $5 each, with $2 donated to the City of Westland Fire Department Charity Fund and the Motown Museum Annual Fund, respectively.

The Plymouth Show is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately exhibition. The grand-award winner will qualify for the APS Champion of Champions competition at Stampshow 2019 in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 1-4. The 100-frame exhibition at Plymouth Show includes single-frame and multiframe exhibits.

The awards banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Hellenic Center. Tickets are $50 per person, and full payment is due by Friday, April 1. Ticket orders can be placed through the website or mailed to Sandy Strzalkowski, 13986 Sarasota, Redford, MI 48239. Checks should be made payable to the West Suburban Stamp Club.

A beginners’ seminar for adults will be presented at 10:30 a.m. each day. An additional session will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Youth seminars will take place at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Stamps in Your Closet sessions are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, with members of the West Suburban Stamp Club providing free evaluations of stamp collections.

The Peninsular State Philatelic Society will conduct its annual meeting at the show. The American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors and the Plate Number Coil Collectors Club will gather for regional meetings as well. The American Topical Association, ATA Penguins on Stamps Study Unit, and American Philatelic Society will also have meetings.

For more information, visit the show website.

