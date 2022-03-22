Plymouth Show April 29-30 in Westland, Mich.

Apr 6, 2023, 11 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The West Suburban Stamp Club will host its Plymouth Show stamp exhibition Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, at the Hellenic Cultural Center, 36375 Joy Road in Westland, Mich.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free parking is available.

The bourse (sales area) will include dealers offering a wide range of stamps, covers, postcards, and related literature and supplies for sale.

The Plymouth Show is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The multiframe grand award winner is eligible for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 10-13.

The Plymouth Show single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the

Chicagopex show near Chicago Nov. 17-19.

The Peninsular State Philatelic Society will conduct its annual meeting at the show. The Plate Number Coil Collectors Club and the Mobile Post Office Society also will meet at the show.

Stamps in Your Closet sessions are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, with members of the West Suburban Stamp Club providing free and unbiased evaluations of stamp collections.

For more information, visit the show website.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter