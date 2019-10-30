Postal Updates
PMG Brennan to delay planned Jan. 31 retirement from USPS
Washington Postal Scene by Bill McAllister
Postmaster General Megan Brennan has agreed to delay her planned Jan. 31 retirement to give the United States Postal Service additional time to seek her replacement.
Postal Service spokesman David Partenheimer said in a Jan. 6 press release: “The Postmaster General’s new retirement date has not been determined. An announcement will be made at a later date.”
The Postal Service’s board of governors, which will select the new postal chief, is conducting a search for Brennan’s replacement.
Board chairman Robert M. Duncan expressed delight that Brennan agreed to remain.
“We are grateful to the postmaster general for her continued commitment to the Postal Service, and share her confidence in the Postal Service’s strong leadership team members who will ensure that we continue to deliver for the American people,” he said in the Jan. 6 news release.
Brennan announced her retirement in an Oct. 16, 2019, letter to postal workers.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction