PMG DeJoy announces second USPS reorganization

The United States Postal Service announced a reorganization of its leadership team on Nov. 19. Isaac Cronkhite, the agency’s chief human resources officer, will replace David E. Williams who is retiring in 2021.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has made his second major reorganization of the U.S. Postal Service since taking office June 15.

The changes, announced Nov. 19, include the retirement next year of David E. Williams, the agency’s chief logistics and processing operations officer.

“These appointments help better align the Postal Service, and also demonstrate our commitment to career development of our own employees by building talent and promoting from within,” the agency said in an announcement.

According to the statement, “These organizational changes will not initiate a reduction-in-force.”

The statement also said that the hiring freeze announced in August will continue.

The last paragraph indicates that more changes are to come: “Further organizational modifications are expected to continue in phased approaches during the next several months.”

Williams, a 33-year postal employee, assumed his newest position in the first DeJoy reorganization, after serving as the agency’s chief operating officer for the past five years.

Isaac Cronkhite, the agency’s chief human resources officer, will replace Williams as chief logistics and processing operations officer.

Doug Tulino, labor relations vice president, will replace Cronkhite as chief human resources officer.

Katherine Attridge, a collective bargaining manager, will become labor relations vice president.

Tom Foti, a product management director, was named product solutions vice president.

Five people who had held senior jobs on an acting basis were named to their positions: Pritha Mehra, chief information officer; Steve Monteith, chief customer and marketing officer; Scott Bombaugh, chief technology officer; Linda Malone, engineering systems vice president; and Jeff Adams, corporation communications vice president.

