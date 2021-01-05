PMG DeJoy names Holman to oversee stamp program

Jan 14, 2021, 8 AM

Sheila Holman, a seasoned marketing executive, has been named chief customer and marketing officer for the United States Postal Service. Photo courtesy of the USPS.

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

The United States Postal Service’s stamp program has a new overseer.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy named Sheila Holman as the agency’s marketing officer who will have responsibility for overseeing stamp services.

Holman will be a vice president for marketing and the chief customer and marketing officer for the USPS.

Holman will report to the agency’s overall chief marketing officer, executive vice president Steve Monteith. He previously directly oversaw stamp service issues.

In a letter to Postal Service officers, DeJoy said Holman “will be the USPS corporate lead on brand, industry engagement, innovation and marketing insights and stamp services.”

DeJoy said Holman “brings with her over 25 years of marketing experience and a proven track record across hospitality, direct-to-consumer, media and entertainment and consumer packaged goods.”

