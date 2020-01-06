PMG DeJoy praises USPS employees on first day

Jun 15, 2020, 4 PM

Washington Postal Scene by Bill McAllister

United States Postmaster General Louis DeJoy began his first day in office June 15 praising the work of his employees during the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and bestowing the U.S. Postal Service’s top award on his predecessor.

In a video message, the North Carolina business executive told postal workers he had accepted his new job because he wants to place the U.S. Postal Service “on a trajectory for success.”

He listed a number of problems the agency faces including what a press release called its “expensive, inflexible business model.”

“I did not accept this position in spite of these problems,” he said, “I accepted this position because of them — and because I want to work with you in addressing them.”

DeJoy, a major financial supporter of President Trump and Republicans, praised the postal workforce in his video address.

“We stand on the shoulders of the men and women who built this institution, who grew it and who maintained it,” he said.

“And we pledged to them — and I pledge to you — that we will continue to make the United States Postal Service a great institution worthy of its standing,” he said.

In his first act as the nation’s 75th postmaster general, DeJoy announced he was honoring his predecessor, Megan J. Brennan, with the Benjamin Franklin award, the agency’s highest award.

Brennan, a career postal worker, retired June 14 after five years as the agency’s chief executive.

“Over the past five years she has provided the Postal Service with strong and steady leadership under some of the most challenging circumstances,” DeJoy said.

He said he had consulted with Brennan during the six weeks since he was selected and found her “an invaluable resource.”

DeJoy said he expected he will continue to consult with her as he takes control of the Postal Service.



As DeJoy was beginning his first day at postal headquarters in Washington, D.C., Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., disclosed that he had asked the Postal Service’s board of governors whether DeJoy, a major financial supporter of President Donald Trump and Republicans, was “selected for reasons of politics or patronage.”



Schumer also asked for any communications between the White House and the board over DeJoy’s selection.



On June 15 the Washington Post quoted a spokesman for DeJoy as saying DeJoy has resigned his position as chief fundraiser for the Republican National Convention and “will comply with any financial divestitures that are required.”



The Post also noted that DeJoy and his wife, Aldona Wos, who has been nominated by Trump to be U.S. ambassador to Canada, have between $30.1 million and $75.3 million in assets in USPS competitors or contracts. That estimate was based on Wos’ filings with the Office of Government Ethics, the newspaper said.

