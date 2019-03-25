Portland Pipex show May 10-12 in Oregon

Mar 29, 2019, 8 AM

By Linn's staff

Pipex 2019, a World Series of Philately show, will take place May 10-12 at the Red Lion Hotel on the River at Jantzen Beach, 909 N. Hayden Island Drive, Portland, Ore.

It is presented by Portland Philatelic Exhibitions on behalf of Northwest Federation of Stamp Clubs and Oregon Stamp Society. Uptown Stamp Show is the corporate sponsor.

The show features a 40-dealer bourse (sales area), 3,800 pages of exhibits and more. Admission and parking are free. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

On Sunday, May 12, Harmer-Schau Auctions Northwest will conduct an auction. The lots can be viewed at the show and at www.harmerschau.com.

As a World Series of Philately show, the multi-frame grand award winner’s exhibit is expected to compete in the Champion of Champions competition at Stampshow 2019 in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 1-4.

The American Revenue Society and State Revenue Society will hold annual meetings at Pipex.

For more details, visit online at www.pipexstampshow.org.

