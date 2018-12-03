Postal Updates

Post offices, USPS headquarters closing Wed. Dec. 5 for mourning

Dec 4, 2018, 8 AM
United States Post Office building in Alexandria, Va.

By Linn’s Staff

President Donald J. Trump has called on Americans to observe Dec. 5 as a national day of mourning for President George H.W. Bush, who died Nov. 30 at age 94.

The United States Postal Service has announced it will suspend regular mail delivery and retail service for the day, and its post offices and headquarters will be closed.

