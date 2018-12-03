Postal Updates
Post offices, USPS headquarters closing Wed. Dec. 5 for mourning
By Linn’s Staff
President Donald J. Trump has called on Americans to observe Dec. 5 as a national day of mourning for President George H.W. Bush, who died Nov. 30 at age 94.
The United States Postal Service has announced it will suspend regular mail delivery and retail service for the day, and its post offices and headquarters will be closed.
