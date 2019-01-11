Postal Updates
New postage rates divide by 5: Week's Most Read
By Molly Goad
It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Joshua tree, Bethesda Fountain on new expedited mail stamps: The $7.35 Joshua Tree stamp and the $25.50 Bethesda Fountain stamp will fulfill new flat rates for Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express, respectively.
4. Reveal stamp designs early to avoid negative media: Sometimes it pays for a postal administration to show an image of a stamp design before the stamp is printed. Editor-in-chief Jay Bigalke counts the ways.
3. First issue dates for U.S. 2019 stamps revealed: The United States Postal Service has announced issue dates for five of its stamps or stamp sets planned for early 2019.
2. This pre-Civil War stamp is exquisite, valuable: An 1860 United States 30¢ orange Benjamin Franklin stamp is one of the most attractive pre-Civil War issues.
1. New postage rates divide by 5, and it’s not just a coincidence: Following the Jan. 27 United States postage rate change, the postage values of most rate-specific U.S. stamps are evenly divisible by 5¢.
