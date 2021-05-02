Traveling around the world with postal administrations at WSS-NY 2016

May 2, 2021, 8 PM

Postal administrations from around the world have booths offering new stamps and other items to collectors visiting the show.

The Canada Post booth at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 (first picture) celebrates the out-of-this-world themes of Star Trek, offering collectors a chance to obtain the many stamps associated with Canada’s new series celebrating 50 years of the Star Trek phenomenon.

The United Nations Postal Administration (second picture, left) issued its new Peacekeepers commemorative set May 29, and has other recent U.N. stamps available for purchase.

Australia Post (second picture, right) is offering its new Beautiful Butterflies stamp set issued May 3, along with other stamps and philatelic products.

Visitors to the United States Postal Service booth (third through fifth pictures) can try their hand at packing a postal truck — digitally — with a fun electronic game that includes prizes for achieving certain goals.

The USPS retail sales counter offers stamps for show visitors, and a wide range of philatelic products and souvenirs. The extended sales area has been busy with enthusiastic collectors picking up all of the latest issues.

