Postal history museum in Delphos, Ohio, sponsors Santa Claus postmark

May 1, 2021, 5 AM

Santa Claus is shown with a mail delivery coach in a pictorial postmark from Delphos, Ohio.

By Michael Baadke

Right on Main Street in downtown Delphos, Ohio, is the Museum of Postal History.

Museum visitors can see artifacts from Delphos and other areas, including a horse-drawn, rural-route mail delivery coach (minus the horses), plus other mail vehicles, documents, exhibits and much more.

You can get a little taste of the museum by visiting online and taking the three-minute tour offered in the video link on the home page.

And if you find yourself near Northwestern Ohio, check the museum hours to see if you can stop by for a visit. The hours of operation are limited, but admission is free.

To celebrate the upcoming Christmas holiday, the museum is sponsoring a postmark that shows the mail delivery coach displayed there.

Santa Claus also appears in the attractive pictorial postmark, no doubt looking forward to his next delivery of letters from good little girls and boys.

To obtain this Delphos postmark, send your request to:

MUSEUM OF POSTAL HISTORY Station, Postmaster, 127 N. Main St., Delphos, OH 45833-9998, Dec. 4.

There is also another batch of postmarks commemorating A Charlie Brown Christmas, as featured in last week’s Postmark Pursuit column in Linn's Stamp News.

The postmark illustration is the same for each, showing Charlie Brown holding his sparse little Christmas tree.

Along with the four communities highlighted in last week’s column are seven additional locations offering the Charlie Brown postmark.

To obtain an example of this Charlie Brown postmark, send your request to any or all of the stations listed below. Remember to include “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as the first line of the address, followed by the station name, when you send in your request.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS:

— Fosston, MN Station, Postmaster, 119 Second St. NW, Fosston, MN 56542-9998, Dec. 2.

— McClusky, ND Station, Postmaster, 220 Main St. S., McClusky, ND 58463-9998, Dec. 2.

— Presho, SD Station, Postmaster, 210 N. Main Ave., Presho, SD 57568-9998, Dec. 3.

— Stanford, MT Station, Postmaster, 38 Central Ave., Stanford, MT 59479-9998, Dec. 4.

— Sand Coulee, MT Station, Postmaster, 538 E. Hunter Road, Sand Coulee, MT 59472-9998, Dec. 8.

— Helena, MT Station, Postmaster, 2300 North Harris St., Helena, MT 59601-9998, Dec. 9.

— Streeter, ND Station, Postmaster, 107 Florence St. N., Streeter, ND 58483-9998, Dec. 11.