Apr 28, 2021, 8 PM

The postal history of the revolution in South Arabia 1963-68 is detailed in the Spotlight on Philately column by Ken Lawrence in the Nov. 20 issue of Linn's.

By Jay Bigalke

Are you ready for another edition of Linn’s Stamp News monthly magazine? We sure hope so, because the Nov. 20 issue is jam-packed with a marvelous assortment of in-depth, scholarly features that are sure to please. The presses are humming to get this thick 108-page issue ready for mailing Monday, Nov. 6. If you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Nov. 4. To heighten your anticipation, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the pages.

Postal history of the revolution in South Arabia 1963-68

Spotlight on Philately columnist Ken Lawrence looks at Aden and South Yemen through postage stamps, covers, and letters that recorded the transition through British colonial rule, nationalist insurgency, federation, and communist revolutionary victory.

Canada’s first stamps picture a rodent and two sovereigns

Sergio Sismondo, in Unveiling Classic Stamps, takes a peek at Canada’s first issue that included the world’s first stamp to picture an animal. The other two denominations in the set of three portray Great Britain’s Prince Albert and Queen Victoria.

Stockholm’s City Post was brief but with collectible results

Nordic Stamp Scene columnist Christer Brunstrom looks at the short-lived Stockholm City Post operated during the late 1880s in competition with Sweden’s national postal system. It was legislated out of existence after operating for less than two years.

Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!

Sign up and start reading now!

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter