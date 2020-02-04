Postal History Symposium Oct. 29-31 in Bellefonte, Pa.

Mar 17, 2020, 11 AM

The American Philatelic Society, American Philatelic Research Library, United States Philatelic Classics Society and Smithsonian National Postal Museum are joining forces for the 11th Postal History Symposium to be held Oct. 29-31.

By Linn’s Staff

The 11th Postal History Symposium will be held Oct. 29-31 at the American Philatelic Center, 100 Match Factory Place, Bellefonte, Pa.

The center is home to the American Philatelic Society and American Philatelic Research Library.

The theme for this year’s symposium is “Postal Innovation of the Classic Era: Evolution Leading to Modernization.”

Collectors who would like to present a paper for the symposium must submit a one-page proposal and curriculum vitae with contact information (email, telephone, address) by May 15 to Scott Tiffney, director of information services for the APS. Proposals and resumes should be emailed to Tiffney at stiffney@stamps.org.

Notification of acceptance will be mailed on or about May 29. Papers are due by Sept. 1.

Possible paper topics include, but are not limited to, delivery modes and methods, early mechanization, development of postal service, postal routes, types of early philatelic production, and postal inventions and inventors.

For those attending the 2020 symposium, the event will include other activities for the philatelist and researcher alike, such as a dealer bourse (sales area) and a gallery of more than 175 frames of world-class noncompetitive exhibits.

The United States Philatelic Classics Society will host a banquet Friday, Oct. 30. Scott Trepel, president of Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries, will be the keynote speaker.

The Postal History Symposium is a biennial event jointly sponsored by the APRL, APS and the Smithsonian National Postal Museum.

For more information, visit the symposium website.

