US Stamps
Postal Museum reopened Jan. 29
By Linn’s staff
The Smithsonian National Postal Museum, closed for almost the entire month of January because of the partial federal government shutdown, has reopened.
A Jan. 29 announcement revealed the museum was open to the public that day at 10 a.m.
“Museum staff and volunteers are excited to welcome back our visitors,” the announcement said. “We have missed you!”
The museum closed Jan. 2 and suspended all on-site programming and events in the midst of the government shutdown.
The shutdown ended Jan. 25 when President Donald Trump signed legislation passed by Congress to reopen the government.
The Postal Museum scheduled a welcome back celebration for Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tours, craft activities, hands-on demonstrations, scavenger hunts with prizes, movies, story time, talks and demonstrations were planned for the Saturday event.
The Smithsonian National Postal Museum opened in 1993 in the historic City Post Office Building at 2 Massachusetts Ave., in Washington, D.C.
The museum is open every day except Dec. 25. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.
