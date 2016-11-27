Postal Service sends ‘Seasons Greetings’ with national postmark

Apr 30, 2021, 6 AM

“Seasons Greetings” and other words associated with Christmas and other holiday celebrations appear on this spray-on postmark from the United States Postal Service. The postmark remains in use across the country until Jan. 6.

The United States Postal Service has a new spray-on postmark with a holiday theme that will be applied to mail nationally from Nov. 26 until Jan. 6. The postmark consists of words and greetings associated with Christmas and other seasonal holidays.

Starting from upper left, the postmark includes the last four letters of “Earth” (presumably from “Peace on Earth”), the last four letters of “Halls” (from “Deck the Halls”), the first two letters of “Joy,” the full phrase “Happy New Year,” along with a second “Happy” and part of a third “Happy.”

A bold “Season’s Greetings” is the easiest phrase to decipher, while below it are part of the word “Peace,” followed by “Tis the Sea” (an abbreviated “Tis the Season,” no doubt) and finally, the lone word “Jingle.”

