Postal Service to deliver COVID-19 test kits

Jan 11, 2022, 10 AM

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

The United States Postal Service is planning to deliver up to 500 million COVID-19 test kits to homes across the country.

Distribution of the kits should begin within the next two weeks, White House press secretary Jan Psaki told reporters Jan. 10.

She said additional details about the kits will be announced when the government unveils a website where individuals can sign up for the kits.

“The United States Postal Service is proud to fulfill its mission of service to the nation by delivering Covid test kits as part of this important public health initiative of the Biden Administration,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a brief statement Jan. 7 after White House officials confirmed the project.

“The 650,000 women and men of the United States Postal Service are ready to deliver and proud to play a critical role in supporting the health needs of the American public,” DeJoy said.

“We have been working closely with the Administration and are well prepared to accept and deliver test kits on the first day the program launches,” the postmaster general said.

Postal officials have been seeking approval to keep some temporary holiday workers to help handle the surge of test kit mail.

On Dec. 21, 2021, President Joe Biden announced his administration would make test kits available to the public for free in an effort to slow the spread of the disease. Details of how the kits would be made available were not announced at that time.

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed to reporters Jan. 7 that the Biden administration had issued letters of approval for the production of the test kits.

