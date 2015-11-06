World Stamps
Postcrossing postcard community marks 16 years
Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke
I have written before about Postcrossing, a worldwide postcard project. I continue using and frequenting the website, and I wanted to talk about the site again as it celebrates its 16th anniversary.
Austria, Belarus and Guernsey are all issuing Postcrossing stamps this year. Such stamps are a testament to Postcrossing’s popularity. Not only are they a great co-branding effort for both parties, they encourage the use of the mails.
Maxicards (postcards with a stamp and cancel on the front) of the three Guernsey stamps are shown nearby. The stamps, which will be issued July 14, show a golden Guernsey goat for the United Kingdom (UK) rate, a chancre crab for the European (EUR) rate, and a Herm puffin for the rest-of-the-world (ROW) rate.
The stamps also fit a stamp-on-stamp topical theme. The design of each stamp is repeated on the postcard that the animal is mailing. And the postcards are even addressed to the Postcrossing team members: a hidden bonus I’m sure for those individuals. I know that would make my day.
Postcard collectors also are gearing up to celebrate World Postcard Day on Oct. 1. A website, powered by Postcrossing, has a countdown and suggestions for celebrating.
So gear up now for October and celebrate by sending some interesting postcards with fun stamps.
