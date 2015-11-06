Postcrossing postcard community marks 16 years

Jun 28, 2021, 12 PM

Guernsey Post will celebrate Postcrossing on three stamps to be issued July 14. Shown are three maxicards with the stamps and a first-day cancel on the design side of the postcard.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

I have written before about Postcrossing, a worldwide postcard project. I continue using and frequenting the website, and I wanted to talk about the site again as it celebrates its 16th anniversary.

Austria, Belarus and Guernsey are all issuing Postcrossing stamps this year. Such stamps are a testament to Postcrossing’s popularity. Not only are they a great co-branding effort for both parties, they encourage the use of the mails.

Maxicards (postcards with a stamp and cancel on the front) of the three Guernsey stamps are shown nearby. The stamps, which will be issued July 14, show a golden Guernsey goat for the United Kingdom (UK) rate, a chancre crab for the European (EUR) rate, and a Herm puffin for the rest-of-the-world (ROW) rate.

The stamps also fit a stamp-on-stamp topical theme. The design of each stamp is repeated on the postcard that the animal is mailing. And the postcards are even addressed to the Postcrossing team members: a hidden bonus I’m sure for those individuals. I know that would make my day.

Postcard collectors also are gearing up to celebrate World Postcard Day on Oct. 1. A website, powered by Postcrossing, has a countdown and suggestions for celebrating.

So gear up now for October and celebrate by sending some interesting postcards with fun stamps.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter