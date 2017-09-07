Postmark celebrates America the Beautiful quarter for Michigan cliffs

May 3, 2021, 2 AM

The postmark depicts the scenery at Pictured Rocks, a national site consisting of sandstone cliffs rising up 50 to 200 feet from Lake Superior.

Postmark Pursuit — By Molly Goad

The postmark is a nod to the cliffs’ new United States quarter — the first national site to be honored on a quarter for 2018.

The coin is the 41st from the U.S. Mint’s America the Beautiful Quarters series, an 11-year program that began in 2010.

The Pictured Rocks quarter was released into circulation Feb. 5 and is now available in U.S. Mint-branded rolls and bags.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is fitting for an America the Beautiful quarter, with 40 miles of sandstone cliffs, beaches, sand dunes, waterfalls, lakes, forest and shoreline.

The area is located on the south shore of Lake Superior in Michigan’s upper peninsula between Munising, Mich. (west), and Grand Marais, Mich. (east).

The national park offers activities all year: hiking, camping, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, ice climbing, snowshoeing, swimming and diving, kayaking, hunting, fishing and more.

A notable spot within the national lakeshore is the Au Sable Light Station, a lighthouse built in 1873-74 approximately 12 miles west of Grand Marais.

Visitors can tour the lighthouse, while those looking to stay longer can apply to live there as a volunteer. Participants work for one month at a time, putting in 40 hours a week during June, July, August or September.

For more information, head here.

To obtain the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore postmark, address your request to:

PICTURED ROCKS DED Station, Postmaster, 220 Elm Ave., Munising, MI 49862-9998, Feb. 7. (“Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore,” “Quarter Launch,” “ATB 41,” cliffs, tree.)