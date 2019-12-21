Postal Updates
Postmark boasts ‘70 groovy years’ of winter festival
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The Chamber of Commerce for Houghton Lake, Mich., is sponsoring a far-out pictorial postmark for its winter festival.
Tip-Up Town USA is an ice fishing festival in north central Michigan that occurs annually on the last two weekends in January. The 2020 event marked the festival’s 70th anniversary, prompting the slogan “70 groovy years and still truckin’.”
The postmark design is based on the festival’s badge. Instead of tickets, attendees purchase a badge to gain access to the events. According to the Chamber of Commerce website, the first badge was made of wood and used in 1953.
“Today, the badges are made of metal, and are a way for visitors to show their support of the event while also gaining access to the fun and games at the festival,” the website said.
The 2020 badge was designed by Troy, Mich., resident Brian Smiatacz and his father, Thomas Smiatacz.
The deadline for requesting the Jan. 25 postmark has been extended for 30 days. To obtain the cancel, address your request to:
TIP-UP TOWN USA Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Houghton Lake, MI 48629-9998.
