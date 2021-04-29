Stamp show postmark celebrates International Space Station anniversary

Apr 29, 2021, 5 PM

In conjunction with its Huntspex 2016 stamp show, the Huntsville Philatelic Club in Alabama is sponsoring a postmark celebrating an anniversary for the International Space Station.

By Michael Baadke

A postmark commemorating the 15th anniversary of the International Space Station is being offered by the post office in Huntsville, Ala., home of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

The postmark is offered in association with the June 4-5 Huntspex 2016 stamp and postcard show presented by the Huntsville Philatelic Club.

The show takes place at the Conference Training Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, 1410 Ben Graves Drive, with free admission and parking. For more information, search for Huntsville Philatelic Club online, or on Facebook.

The postmark is similar to Huntspex postmarks from past years, with an outline map of Alabama and a commemoration of a space theme. It is being offered both days of the show.

The first components of the international space station were launched into orbit in 1998. It was occupied a little more than two years later and serves as an international laboratory, observatory, and research platform.

To obtain the Huntsville postmark, address your request to:

15TH ANNIVERSARY SPACE STATION ACTIVATION, Postmaster, 3408 Wall Triana Highway, Huntsville, AL 35813-9998, June 4-5.

The following cancels are also available.

WELCOME HOME Station, Postmaster, 2 E. Main St., Waterloo, NY 13165-9998, May 28-30.

COW CALLING Station, Postmaster, 116 S. Main, Miami, TX 79059-9998, June 3. (Head of cartoon cow with “M” tag in left ear.)

CHAMPEX Station, Postmaster, 22 Essex Way, Essex, VT 05452-9998, June 4. (Vermont state outline map filled in, “1791-2016, 225 years of Vermont statehood.”)

RHUBARB FEST Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Aledo, IL 61231-9998, June 4. (Rhubarb festival sign, “250 years, 2016.”)

FISHING DERBY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Chittenden, VT 05737-9998, June 5. (Cat fishing in pond, “35th annual Teenies, Seniors & Handicapped Fishing Derby.”)

CORPUS CHRISTI FIESTA Station, Postmaster, 3000 E. Pala Mission Road, Pala, CA 92059-9998, June 5. (Mission bells, “Mission San Antonio de Palo, 200th Anniversary, 1816-2016.”)

PURPLE HEART CITY Station, Postmaster, 101 Hammond Drive, Hot Springs, AR 71913-9998, June 7. (Purple Heart medal, round insignia of “Military Order Purple Heart of the USA.”)

OPENING DAY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Montpelier, VT 05602-9998, June 8. (Logo of Vermont Mountaineers, including baseball)

The following postmark has received a 60-day extension.

300TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 765 Five Islands Road, Georgetown, ME 04548-9998, June 13. (Cabin, anchor, bow and arrows, “1716-Tricentennial-2016” in banner.)

The following postmarks have received a 30-day extension.

MULTNOMAH FALLS Station, Postmaster, 1 W. Mill Road, Bridal Veil, OR 97010-9998, June 7. (See next listing.)

VISTA HOUSE Station, Postmaster, 1 W. Mill Road, Bridal Veil, OR 97010-9998, June 7. (Same design for two stations with same address: Scene of river, “Historic Columbia River Highway, “100th anniversary” in banner.)

AMERICA’S BEAUTIFUL NATIONAL PARKS Station, Postmaster, 1010 Washington St., Harpers Ferry, WV 25425-9998, June 8. (Flag with forest scene, quarter dollar design, stars.)

To request any of these postmarks, follow our simple instructions.

