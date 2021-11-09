Postmark celebrates the work of artist Augusto Marin

Nov 30, 2021, 4 PM

This Nov. 10 San Juan, Puerto Rico, cancellation features the work of Augusto Marin, one of the greatest Puerto Rican painters of the 20th century.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The United States Postal Service is offering the Nov. 10 postmark shown here honoring the life of esteemed Puerto Rican artist Augusto Marin (1921-2011).

As the creator of a dozen murals for public and private buildings in the San Juan area, Marin’s work is enjoyed by many every day. The human figure, often in groups, is a central motif in many of his works, as is a horse.

The talented painter, draftsman, printmaker, muralist, sculptor, stained glass artist and teacher got his start early at the age of 12, when he began studying drawing under Spaniard Alejandro Sanchez Felipe in San Juan, according to his biography on the website of the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico.

Marin moved to New York in 1949 and studied at the Art Students League. He went on to study mural design and stained glass techniques. He taught at the Escuela de Artes Plasticas de Puerto Rico and at the University of Puerto Rico.

Marin said, according to the Catalogue Paintings from the Collection of the Museum of History at the University of Puerto Rico, “Painting is passion, strength ... I synthesize from what happens to me, of what I think of life, yet interpret daily and historical events in a pictorial reality that can and should be confronted with our reality. I don’t evade reality, I nourish from it to enhance it.”

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: CAMARA DE REPRESENTANTE Station, Postmaster, 585 Ave. FD Roosevelt, Suite 223, San Juan, PR 00936-9681, Nov. 10.

