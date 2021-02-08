Postmark commemorates Super Bowl LV location

Mar 7, 2021, 11 AM

This Tampa Bay, Fla., cancel features a skull and swords design reminiscent of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The United States Postal Service has issued a postmark commemorating Super Bowl LV, which took place Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla.

The championship game of the National Football League for the 2020 NFL season pitted the National Football Conference champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs, with the Bucs prevailing 31–9.

The Buccaneers made history in another area as well, becoming the first team to play in a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

The postmark features a skull and swords design that uses some of the same elements as the Buccaneers’ team logo.

Note the postmark has been extended for 30 days. To obtain it, address your request to:

GAME DAY IN TAMPA BAY TAMPA BAY Station, FL 33630, Cancellation Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998, Feb. 7.

