Postal Updates
Postmark commemorates Super Bowl LV location
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The United States Postal Service has issued a postmark commemorating Super Bowl LV, which took place Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla.
The championship game of the National Football League for the 2020 NFL season pitted the National Football Conference champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs, with the Bucs prevailing 31–9.
The Buccaneers made history in another area as well, becoming the first team to play in a Super Bowl in its home stadium.
The postmark features a skull and swords design that uses some of the same elements as the Buccaneers’ team logo.
Note the postmark has been extended for 30 days. To obtain it, address your request to:
GAME DAY IN TAMPA BAY TAMPA BAY Station, FL 33630, Cancellation Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998, Feb. 7.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US StampsMar 7, 2021, 6 PM
January cartoon contest pokes fun at misdelivered mail
-
Postal UpdatesMar 7, 2021, 4 PM
Postmark commemorates Super Bowl LV location
-
World StampsMar 5, 2021, 1 PM
Inside Linn’s: A philatelic tribute to Albanian national hero Skanderbeg
-
Postal UpdatesMar 4, 2021, 7 PM
DeJoy presses ahead with USPS reorganization