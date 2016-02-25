Postmark celebrates Grammy Museum grand opening

Feb 25, 2016, 2 AM

The grand opening of the Grammy Museum at Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss., is commemorated on a March 5 pictorial postmark.

By Michael Baadke

March 5 was the grand opening date for the Grammy Museum at Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss.

The 27,000-square-foot facility is being described as the world’s most technologically advanced music museum.

“With the Grammy Museum’s University Affiliate program, we’re inviting educational institutions to engage in a unique resource-sharing opportunity,” said Bob Santelli, executive director of the Grammy Museum.

“Delta State’s designation as an official Grammy Museum affiliate is even more special due to the fact that the Grammy Museum will be opening our first-ever satellite location on Delta State’s campus in 2016.”

To obtain the Grammy Museum postmark, address your requests to:

DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY GRAMMY MUSEUM GRAND OPENING Station, Postmaster, 210 S. Chrisman St., Cleveland, MS 38732-9998, March 5.

The following postmarks also are available:

ALASKA PHILATELIC EXHIBITION Station, Postmaster, 3720 Barrow St., Anchorage, AK 99599-9602, March 4. (“Nike Site Summit,” outline representing the summit.)

VERMONT STATEHOOD Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Montpelier, VT 05602-9998, March 4. (Capitol dome, “225th Anniversary of Vermont Statehood.”)

BUFPEX Station, Postmaster, 1200 Williams St., Room 200, Buffalo, NY 14240-9998, March 5-6. (Illustration of a buffalo, “Sesquicentennial, Reconstruction of Buffalo, New York, 1816-2016.”)

GARFIELD-PERRY Station, Customer Relations Coordinator, 2200 Orange Ave., No. 234, Cleveland, OH 44101-9998, March 10-12. (Shamrock.)

SOPEX Station, 431 Common St., Lawrence, MA 01840-9998, March 13. (Text and several straight lines around circular marking.)

NATIONAL PI DAY Station, Retail Specialist, 1001 California Ave., Room 2036, Pittsburgh, PA 15290-9681, March 14. (Pi symbol, “3-14-16.”)

The following postmarks received a 30-day extension.

MULETOWN Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Columbia, TN 38401-9998, March 1-May 30. (Circular design with head of mule.)

JAMES ROBERT (BOB) KALSU Station, Postmaster, 4025 W. Reno Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73126-9998, Feb. 5. (Football with postmark text on it.)

LAKE CITY Station, Postmaster, 250 NW Main Blvd., Lake City, FL 32055-3380, Feb. 12. (Crossed U.S. and Confederate flags, “The Battle of Olustee, Festival and Re-enactment.”)

BLACK HERITAGE Station, Postmaster, 750 Florida St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801-9998, Feb. 20. (Church entrance, “Second day of issue, Richard Allen.”)

FLUSHING, NEW YORK Station, Postmaster, 2950 Union St., Flushing, NY 11354-9998, Feb. 20. (Monkey resembling cut-paper figure by Clarence Lee, “Year of the Monkey,” “Celebrating Lunar New Year.”)

HOODIE HOO DAY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Charleroi, PA 15022-9998, Feb. 20. (Three dancing figures, “Northern Hemisphere, Charleroi 2014—Largest shout out crowd.”)

STAMP SHOW Station, Postmaster, 944 Deltona Blvd., Deltona, FL 32725-9998, Feb. 20. (Text only with circular datestamp, lines, “U.S. Postal Service Museum.”)

GEORGE WASHINGTON MASONIC STAMP CLUB Station, Postmaster, 3500 T Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, VA 22121-9998, Feb. 22. (Circular date-

stamp, lines, square and compass Masonic symbol, “Birthday of George Washington.”)

RICHARD ALLEN Station, Postmaster, 131 W. High St., Jefferson City, MO 65101-9998, Feb. 26. (Large wings, “Established 1816, Celebrating 200 years.”)

RICHARD ALLEN Station, Postmaster, 3900 Crown Road, Atlanta, GA 30304-9998, Feb. 26. (Within oval, church seen from above, “Celebrating 200 Years.”)

LINPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lincoln, NE 68501-9998, Feb. 27. (Single feather.)

SPRINGPEX Station, Postmaster, 7051 Brookfield Plaza, Springfield, VA 22150-9998, Feb. 28. (All text, including two lines of text in a circle, “No taxation without representation.”)

HAPPY SAINT PATRICK’S DAY Station, Postmaster, 111 W. Commercial, Kahoka, MO 63445-9998, March 1-30. (Large shamrock and 12 small shamrocks, wavy lines.)

Requesting pictorial postmarks is easy and fun. Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.