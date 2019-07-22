Postmark journal is a great resource, but there’s a lot more

Sep 24, 2019, 8 AM

Paul E. Petosky wrote about this post office opening day cover in the September PMCC Bulletin, the journal of the Post Mark Collectors Club.

Journal Entries by Michael Baadke

Earlier this year the Post Mark Collectors Club published its 800th issue of PMCC Bulletin, a nice milestone for any publication.

The club’s journal began in 1947 and is still published every month, with a combined July-August issue.

The Bulletin brings together a nice mix of new postmark finds, questions and answers, historical features on (mostly) United States postmarks, post office updates, club news and activities, and much more.

The September issue includes a full-color illustration of a cover postmarked in Annette, Alaska, on July 16, 1947, in the Postmarks from the Past column by Paul E. Petosky.

What’s significant about that? It happens to be the day that the Annette post office was established on the island. The cover has a cachet celebrating Alaska and a typewritten notice that reads, “Opening Day of Post Office at Annette.”

Bulletin editor Bill German mentioned that Petosky has been writing the feature for the Bulletin since 2002.

The Post Mark Collectors Club is an active group that does a lot more than just publish an entertaining and informative journal month after month. The club has its own museum and research center at the Margie Pfund Memorial Post Mark Museum and Library in Bellevue, Ohio.

“The goal of the museum is to provide education about postmarks and preserve postmark history,” the club said.

“The Museum’s holdings comprise the largest single collection of postmarks in the world, with nearly two million philatelic and postal history items in all.”

Members also compile and maintain the PMCC post office directory, which lists currently operating post offices for all U.S. states and territories, information about post office changes and more.

There’s also a well-organized online collection of more than 30,000 U.S. post office photos that anyone can access. Check the website and see if your town is represented.

Visit the Post Mark Collectors Club website to learn more about the club and its many resources for postmark collectors and postal historians. And while you’re there, add your support by clicking the membership link at the top of the page.

