Postmark for Pocono Raceway weekend events shows the Tricky Triangle

May 3, 2021, 12 AM

Postmark Pursuit — By Michael Baadke

A July 28-30 postmark from Long Pond, Pa., commemorates the Pocono Raceway and the Overton’s 400 weekend.

Known as the Tricky Triangle, the Pocono Raceway hosts NASCAR Cup Series events during the year, including the Overton’s 400 race held July 30.

The weekend began with the Fan Fest Friday, featuring various activities with nine drivers scheduled to participate: Joe Gibbs Racing’s Daniel Suarez, Hendrick Motorsports’ Dale Earnhardt Jr., Leavine Family Racing’s Michael McDowell, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyle Larson, Roush Fenway Racing’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Front Row Motorsports’ Landon Cassill, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kurt Busch, Furniture Row’s Martin Truex Jr., and Wood Brothers Racing’s Ryan Blaney.

More information can be found online.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

POCONO RACEWAY Station, Postmaster, 2657 Route 940, Pocono Summit, PA 18346-9980, July 28-30.

The following cancels are also available

POLLINATOR Station, Stamp Fulfillment Services, Cancellation Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998, Aug. 3. (Two triangles outlined in perforations, lighthouse, butterfly, “Stampshow.”)

CANADA 150 Station, Stamp Fulfillment Services, Cancellation Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998, Aug. 4. (Two triangles outlined in perforations, lighthouse, Canadian flag, “Stampshow.”)

MERPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 2913, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034-9998, Aug. 4. (Text only, “JFK*100 Centennial Celebration.”)

BRAHAM Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Braham, MN 55006-3074, Aug. 4. (Slice of pie, “Braham Pie Day, Home Made Pie Capital of Minnesota.”)

CONFEDERATE Station, Stamp Fulfillment Services, Cancellation Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998, Aug. 5. (Two triangles outlined in perforations, lighthouse, silhouette of Confederate soldier on horseback, “Stampshow.”)

100 YEARS CELEBRATION Station, Postmaster, 5265 Coal Heritage Road, Iaeger, WV 24844-9998, Aug. 5. (“1917-2017, Town of Iaeger, Named for Colonel William G. W. Iaeger,” portrait of Col. Iaeger.)

MERPEX Station, Postmaster, 123 E. Main St., Marlton, NJ 08053-9998, Aug. 5. (Text only, “JFK*100 Centennial Celebration.”)

FOREFATHERS MONUMENT Station, Retail Manager, 25 Dorchester Ave., Room 4009, Boston, MA 02205-9998, Aug. 5. (Text only, “Family Fun Day.”)

CHATHAM SHARK CENTER Station, Retail Manager, 25 Dorchester Ave., Room 4009, Boston, MA 02205-9998, Aug. 5. (Logo of “Atlantic White Shark Conservancy” with shark image, “Awareness Inspires Conservation.”)

U.S. GRILLS 150 Station, Stamp Fulfillment Services, Cancellation Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998, Aug. 6. (Two triangles outlined in perforations, lighthouse, imprint of stamp grill, “Stampshow.”)

THE SANDWICH Station, Postmaster, 31 Main St., Center Sandwich, NJ 03227-9998, Aug. 7. (Exterior of Sandwich Historical Society museum, “Sandwich Historical Society, 1917-2017,” “100th Anniversary.”)

HOMECOMING Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Pentwater, MI 49449-9998, Aug. 7. (Pentwater village green gazebo in oval with “Village of Penwater-Sesquicentennial, 1867-2017.”)

PENNSIC WAR Station, Retail Manager, 1001 California Ave., Room 2036, Pittsburgh, PA 15290-9681, Aug. 7 and Aug. 11. (Two combatants in medieval dress wielding rapiers, “XLVI.”)

The following cancels have been granted 30-day extensions.

SESQUICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 15 N. Fourth St., Chatsworth, IL 60921-9998, June 9-10. (Adaptation of Chatsworth city symbol includes locomotive, buildings, corn, “1867-2017.”)

NESHOBA COUNTY FAIR Station, Postmaster, 1 Government St., Philadelphia, MS 39350-9998, July 21-28. (Trotter horse with sulky and driver, cows, trees, rural scene, “It All Started Here.”)

The following cancel has been granted a 60-day extension.

CELEBRATE 75 Station, Postmaster, 4025 West Reno Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73125-9998, June 16-17. (Bold “75,” jet silhouette, “Midwest City & Tinker AFB.”)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Instructions for requesting postmarks

Linn’s subscribers can see complete instructions for requesting postmarks here.