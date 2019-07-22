Postmark recalls 1902 French film ‘A Trip to the Moon’

Jul 31, 2019, 9 AM

The July 27 pictorial postmark for the Greater Reno Stamp and Cover Show depicts the moment when the space capsule hits the moon’s eye in the 1902 film A Trip to the Moon.

The Greater Reno Stamp and Cover Show’s pictorial cancel celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing and remembers the 1902 French film A Trip to the Moon.

Written, directed, and produced by George Melies, the film takes a group of astronomers on an expedition to the moon where they escape captivity from lunar inhabitants. The group travels via a capsule, propelled by a cannon, that hits the man in the moon in the eye, an iconic image featured on the postmark.

Melies also stars in A Trip to the Moon, playing the lead role (Professor Barbenfouillis) alongside an ensemble cast of French theatrical performers.

The show cancel is available both days of the event, July 27-28, at the National Bowling Hall of Fame in Reno, Nev.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

GREATER RENO STAMP AND COVER SHOW Station, Postmaster, 2000 Vassar St., Reno, NV 89510-9998, July 27.

