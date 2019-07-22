Postal Updates
Postmark recalls 1902 French film ‘A Trip to the Moon’
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The Greater Reno Stamp and Cover Show’s pictorial cancel celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing and remembers the 1902 French film A Trip to the Moon.
Written, directed, and produced by George Melies, the film takes a group of astronomers on an expedition to the moon where they escape captivity from lunar inhabitants. The group travels via a capsule, propelled by a cannon, that hits the man in the moon in the eye, an iconic image featured on the postmark.
Melies also stars in A Trip to the Moon, playing the lead role (Professor Barbenfouillis) alongside an ensemble cast of French theatrical performers.
The show cancel is available both days of the event, July 27-28, at the National Bowling Hall of Fame in Reno, Nev.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
GREATER RENO STAMP AND COVER SHOW Station, Postmaster, 2000 Vassar St., Reno, NV 89510-9998, July 27.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction