Postmark marks anniversary of postcard collectors club in Portland, Oregon

Apr 30, 2021, 1 AM

The March 26 pictorial postmark commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Webfooters Post Card Club in Portland, Ore., includes images of the club’s duck mascot and a carousel.

By Michael Baadke

A postmark showing a duck and a carousel is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Webfooters Post Card Club of Portland, Ore.

The group is celebrating March 26 with an anniversary event at Oaks Park Dance Pavilion in Portland that includes a post office cancellation station, social hour, guest speaker and more. There is a $5 admission charge, and the public is invited.

Additional information about the group is available online.

To obtain this postmark, address your request to:

CAROUSEL Station, 6723 SE 16th Ave., Portland, OR 97202-9998, March 26.

The following cancels are also available:

MAPLE FESTIVAL Station, Postmaster, Route 250, Monterey, VA 24465-9998, March 19-20. (Maple leaf, “Find your sweet spot Highland County Virginia,” “Maple Festival,” “58th Annual”).

McKINLEY EXHIBITION Station, Postmaster, 675 Wolf Ledges Parkway, Akron, OH 44309-9998, March 20. (American flag, “National First Ladies’ Library”).

300th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Stratham, NH 03885-9998, March 20. (Stratham anniversary logo with large letter “S,” ferris wheel, local views, “1716-2016”).

79th NATIONAL CONFERENCE Station, Postmaster, 2000 Royal Oaks Drive, Sacramento, CA 95813-9998, March 21. (Six-sided symbol of Lambda Alpha Epsilon American Criminal Justice Association includes justice scales, six-pointed star, cobweb, Greek letters representing Lambda Alpha Epsilon, “American Criminal Justice Association”).

1916 FIRE CENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Paris, TX 75460-9998, March 21. (Circular datestamp with slogan killer “Smile! The slogan that rebuilt Paris after the Fire of 1916”).

DOWN SYNDROME AWARENESS Station, Postmaster, 2245 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville, TN 37228-9998, March 21. (Circular postmark includes butterfly design incorporating awareness ribbon imprinted “Down Syndrome Hope,” five trailing wavy lines).

NATIONAL POSTAL FORUM RETAIL Station, 2245 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville, TN 37228-9998, March 21-23. (Round postmark resembling 45-rpm record printed with stars and “NPF,” trailing wavy lines of music staff with five music notes).

Requesting pictorial postmarks is easy and fun. Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.