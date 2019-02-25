Postmarks available for moon landing anniversary

Mar 11, 2019, 8 AM

The Anchorage Philatelic Society prepared this March 1 postmark for the Apollo 11 moon landing anniversary.

By Molly Goad

Fifty years ago this summer, the first humans landed on the moon as part of NASA’s Apollo 11 lunar mission.

According to NASA.gov, “Apollo 11 launched from Cape Kennedy on July 16, 1969, carrying Commander Neil Armstrong, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin into an initial Earth-orbit of 114 by 116 miles.”

A few days later, on July 20, Armstrong set foot on the moon and dubbed the feat as “… one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”

For more information on the moon landing anniversary, visit www.nasa.gov.

Several groups have issued postmarks for this historic anniversary, including the Anchorage Philatelic Society’s design pictured above.

To receive the Anchorage, Alaska, postmark, address your request to:

APEX Station, Postmaster, 3720 Barrow St., Anchorage, AK 99599-9996, March 1.

