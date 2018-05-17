Recent U.S. postmarks incorporate themes of summer, fundraising

May 4, 2021, 3 AM

Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser and walk for the American Cancer Society.

Postmark Pursuit — By Molly Goad

A host of United States pictorial postmarks available now celebrate summertime affairs, including graduation, baseball, fishing and Memorial Day.

The American Cancer Society has numerous Relay for Life fundraisers scheduled for the summer months, and the organization has sponsored the postmark pictured here for its June 2 event in Rock Falls, Ill.

According to the American Cancer Society’s website, Relay for Life helps fund research, patient care programs and educational information, and is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in thousands of communities and 27 countries.

You can locate the closest Relay for Life event online.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

RELAY Station, Postmaster, 210 2nd Ave., Rock Falls, IL 61071-9998, June 2.

