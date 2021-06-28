World Stamps
PostNL continues Typically Dutch series
By Linn’s Staff
The Netherlands’ post office, PostNL, continued its Typically Dutch series April 4 with a stamp featuring a bicyclist.
The nondenominated domestic-rate stamp was designed by Clair Bedon and Edwin van Praet of Total Design. It is sold in panes of six.
The series began in 2020 with stamps featuring typical Dutch food. In 2021, the stamps focused on house types and facades.
This year, the series is showing five sports in which the Dutch excel. PostNL has already issued ice skating and hockey stamps, and it plans to issue sailing and soccer stamps.
According to PostNL, bicycles outnumber people in the Netherlands.
The Typically Dutch stamps are available from the PostNL web shop.
