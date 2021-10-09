Postal Updates
PRC chairman Kubayanda resumes duties
By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent
Postal Regulatory Commission chairman Michael M. Kubayanda returned to his position as head of the agency on Dec. 9, 2021, the commission announced.
He had been nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term but was required to step down on Nov. 22, 2021, after his initial appointment to the panel expired.
The Senate confirmed Kubayanda on Dec. 7 for a second term that will run through Nov. 22, 2026.
In June 2018 President Donald Trump named Kubayanda, a Democrat, to the five-member panel that oversees pricing and other issues at the United States Postal Service. Biden designated him chairman in January 2021.
Ashley Poling, the Postal Regulatory Commission’s vice chairwoman, served as its head while Kubayanda awaited Senate confirmation.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US StampsDec 16, 2021, 1 PM
2007 Wedding Hearts stamp meets current first-class rate
-
Postal UpdatesDec 15, 2021, 8 PM
Museum names Shreve as chair of council of philatelists
-
US StampsDec 15, 2021, 3 PM
November cartoon contest winner is not counterfeit
-
US StampsDec 14, 2021, 2 PM
Voting begins in Linn’s 2021 U.S. stamp popularity poll