Presenting some issue dates for 2018: Week's Most Read

May 3, 2021, 8 PM

Fans of Mister Rogers can look forward to a March 23 ceremony in Pittsburgh, Pa., that will welcome the new stamp honoring the beloved children's show host.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Warrior, statesman and king on Polish stamps: Inside Linn's: Also in this issue are features about the Graphics Philately Association and a hunt through a recently purchased stamp mixture.

4. ‘Star Wars’ and Marine One team up on 2007 Express Mail envelopes: Why a pack of three envelopes? The answer may be found on the backs of the envelopes.

3. Canada plans two issues for Jan. 15: Canada Post has revealed the designs of its first two stamp issues for 2018: the Year of the Dog and From Far and Wide.

2. Four American publications win prizes in Gaertner philatelic literature contest: The 2017 awards were presented during the Monacophil 2017 stamp show in the Top Cars Museum.

1. First U.S. issue dates for 2018 revealed: Issue dates and locations for 10 United States stamps were recently revealed by the U.S. Postal Service. Ceremony details are still to come.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter