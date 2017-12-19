Postal Updates
Presenting some issue dates for 2018: Week's Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Warrior, statesman and king on Polish stamps: Inside Linn's: Also in this issue are features about the Graphics Philately Association and a hunt through a recently purchased stamp mixture.
4. ‘Star Wars’ and Marine One team up on 2007 Express Mail envelopes: Why a pack of three envelopes? The answer may be found on the backs of the envelopes.
3. Canada plans two issues for Jan. 15: Canada Post has revealed the designs of its first two stamp issues for 2018: the Year of the Dog and From Far and Wide.
2. Four American publications win prizes in Gaertner philatelic literature contest: The 2017 awards were presented during the Monacophil 2017 stamp show in the Top Cars Museum.
1. First U.S. issue dates for 2018 revealed: Issue dates and locations for 10 United States stamps were recently revealed by the U.S. Postal Service. Ceremony details are still to come.
