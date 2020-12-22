‘Prevent falls’ public service announcement on machine cancel

Jan 10, 2021, 11 AM

The message on this 1993 cancellation from Torrington, Conn., is a good reminder that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

Public service announcements were often seen as part of machine cancellations, although not so much these days.

But because we still have a couple of more months of winter, it seems like a good idea to feature the reminder shown here. The message on this March 1, 1993, cancellation from Torrington, Conn., reads: “Prevent falls. Shovel and Sand Walks.”

Since March often “comes in like a lion” before “going out like a lamb,” the warning is still appropriate for the cancellation date of March 1.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter