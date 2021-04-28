Prices for Jules Verne stamps often fluctuate wildly: Tip of the week

Apr 28, 2021, 10 AM

The Togo 1980 Jules Verne set of two stamps and four airmail stamps (Scott 1059-1060, C422-C425) in mint never-hinged condition is selling in the $5-to-$10 price range against a 2016 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue value of $4.05.

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Science fiction emerged as a genre in the 19th century and came into its own in the 1920s and 1930s. The dean of science fiction was Jules Verne.

Verne was born Feb. 8, 1828, in Nantes, France. Although he died on March 24, 1905, he remains today the second most translated author in the world.

Quite a few countries have issued stamps and sets commemorating Verne. These stamps are popular with several different groups of topical collectors, including not a few who specialize just in Jules Verne.

Some of the more avid collectors are found outside the rather narrow confines of what we call, without intended irony, “organized philately.”

Prices for Verne stamps often fluctuate wildly because some of these Verne enthusiasts pay more for the stamps than someone more familiar with the hobby might. At any rate, it is an active market with different orders of collectors often vying for the same stamps.

We like the 1980 Togo set of two stamps and four airmail stamps (Scott 1059-1060, C422-C425). The 2016 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the set in mint never-hinged condition at $4.05. The set is currently selling in the $5-to-$10 range. If you find it at Scott catalog value, it is a very good buy.

