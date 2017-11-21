Prince Harry and Markle at center stage in Isle of Man, Gibraltar and Guernsey

Guernsey celebrates the May 19 royal wedding with a souvenir sheet of two.

Stamps issued March 28 by the Isle of Man show photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken the day they announced their engagement.

By Molly Goad

Several types of souvenirs have been produced for the May 19 wedding of Prince Henry of Wales (commonly called Prince Harry) and American Meghan Markle, and stamp collectors can add the happy couple to their bounty with new issues, including stamps from the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Gibraltar.

Great Britain’s Royal Mail will issue two stamps in a souvenir sheet on May 19.

The three aforementioned stamp issues all show images from the day the couple announced their engagement, Nov. 27, 2017. The photos were taken in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden.

The Isle of Man Post Office issued two stamps March 28 to commemorate the royal engagement, £1.75 and £2, in sheets of 20 and in a pane of four stamps (two each of design) and two labels. For more details, visit their website.

Gibraltar celebrated the engagement with a souvenir sheet issued March 5.

Guernsey Post issued a souvenir sheet May 2 to honor the royal wedding. The sheet contains a se-tenant pair of £2 stamps.