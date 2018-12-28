Proclamation of the Republic of Syria airmail set: Inside Linn’s

Apr 5, 2019, 10 AM

The 1934 Proclamation of the Republic of Syria airmail set includes 10 denominations, from ½ piaster to 100pi, all featuring the same design showing a plane flying over Bloudan, Syria. This quaint little village has a high tourism rate.

By Molly Goad

The April 22 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, April 8. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, April 6. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.

1934 Proclamation of the Republic of Syria airmail set

In Middle East Stamps, Ghassan Riachi writes, “Some of the most attractive stamps of Syria were issued in the 1930s. My favorites are those in a regular postage stamp set and in an airmail set issued Aug. 2, 1934, to commemorate the proclamation of the Republic of Syria.” Riachi examines the latter in this article.

Kitchen Table Philately: $120 catalog value for $10

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyze the content of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VII reviews a mixture from Ashmead Collectibles (Florida). The advertisement boasts: “$120 CV [catalog value] for $10, many recent. Great Linn’s reviews. Many repeaters.” Read the review in this issue.

Guatemala’s 1937 overprinted airmail stamp set of 10

A set of 10 1937 Guatemala airmail stamps showing local scenes (Scott C70-C79) is in strong demand. Henry Gitner and Rick Miller have the details in this week’s Stamp Market Tips column.

