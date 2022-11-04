Proposed merger of APS and ASDA will not happen

Jan 6, 2023, 10 AM

By Charles Snee

The American Philatelic Society will not move forward with a proposed merger with the American Stamp Dealers Association.

Scott English, executive director of the APS, made the announcement Jan. 6 on the APS website.

“The APS/ASDA merger is not our best option to move forward,” English said.

“We’ve spent years getting the APS and APRL fiscal house in order, and a merger with the ASDA will not further what we’ve accomplished.”

“The APS already has a dealer member program, with hundreds of APS members registered as dealers and a Dealer Advisory Council established by the APS Board in 2016,” he said.

English noted that in a recent survey of APS members regarding the proposed merger, 43 percent were in favor and 22 percent were opposed.

“We found consensus, with 85 percent of members responding agree dealers and collectors should work together to create more ethical practices in the hobby,” English said.

In light of these findings and the desire of the APS to take care of its members and collectors, English will present a new plan to the APS board of directors during the board’s spring meeting March 23 in St. Louis. The meeting will take place the day before the March 24-26 St. Louis Stamp Expo.

English will recommend forming a reconstituted dealer advisory council that would be appointed by the APS president and confirmed by the APS board of directors.

The council will work with APS leadership to refine the dealer member program to establish clear professional standards, improve dealer benefits and recommend programs to train future experts, according to English.

“Through this revised council, we will also build a coalition of online sellers and identify best practices to allow collectors to buy with confidence online,” English said.

English said he is confident that this plan is the best option to meet the challenges facing the hobby today.

“Our collecting community and organized philately have work to do, and it’s time to start doing it,” he said.

