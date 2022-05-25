Prospectus available for 2022 Greater Houston show

Jun 1, 2022, 12 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The exhibitor’s prospectus is available for the Greater Houston Stamp Show 2022.

The Greater Houston show will take place Sept. 16-18 at the Humble Civic Center, 8233 Will Clayton Parkway, in Humble, Texas.

The Humble Civic Center is approximately 4 miles from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The exhibitor’s entry form and prospectus are available on the show website. Entry forms will be accepted until Aug. 1 or until the maximum number of frames are filled, whichever comes first.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The show will feature approximately 28 dealers and 80 exhibit frames.

Additionally, the show will offer a beginner’s booth, hourly door prizes and concessions.

As in other years, the Greater Houston Stamp Show will host the single-frame color competition, in which exhibits feature material based on a specific color, or with themes or topics related to the color. The color for this year’s contest is yellow.

The Houston Philatelic Society hosts the Greater Houston Stamp Show.

The society, in existence since the late 1940s, conducts meetings twice a month where members discuss philatelic questions and give presentations on topics of interest.

Occasionally a notable philatelic writer, researcher or judge gives a presentation via Zoom at the society's meetings.

The Houston Philatelic Society also publishes The Perforator, a quarterly journal covering information on meetings, area stamp shows, recent exhibit winners and more.

Prospective dealers for the Greater Houston Stamp Show can contact Jay Stotts.

For more information about the Greater Houston Stamp Show, visit the show website or email ghss@earthlink.net.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter