Prospectus available for 2023 Garfield-Perry March Party

Sep 27, 2022, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The exhibitor’s prospectus is available for the 133rd Garfield-Perry March Party 2023 stamp exhibition and bourse. The show will take place March 17-19, 2023, at the Best Western Plus, 15471 Royalton Road in Strongsville, Ohio.

The prospectus is available online. Interested exhibitors can also email exhibits chairperson Greg Shoults at coilcollector@hotmail.com.

The deadline for submission is Jan. 14, 2023. Shoults advises exhibitors to apply early.

The Garfield-Perry March Party is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The multiframe and single-frame grand-award winners will qualify for the 2023 Champion of Champions competitions.

The Best Western Plus offers a special show rate of $109 per night.

More information is available on the website of the Garfield-Perry Stamp Club.

