US Stamps
Prospectus available for 2023 Garfield-Perry March Party
By Linn’s Staff
The exhibitor’s prospectus is available for the 133rd Garfield-Perry March Party 2023 stamp exhibition and bourse. The show will take place March 17-19, 2023, at the Best Western Plus, 15471 Royalton Road in Strongsville, Ohio.
The prospectus is available online. Interested exhibitors can also email exhibits chairperson Greg Shoults at coilcollector@hotmail.com.
The deadline for submission is Jan. 14, 2023. Shoults advises exhibitors to apply early.
The Garfield-Perry March Party is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The multiframe and single-frame grand-award winners will qualify for the 2023 Champion of Champions competitions.
The Best Western Plus offers a special show rate of $109 per night.
More information is available on the website of the Garfield-Perry Stamp Club.
