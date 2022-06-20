Prospectus available for Oct. 14-16 Nojex/ASDA show

Aug 1, 2022, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The exhibitor’s prospectus is available for the Nojex/ASDA 2022 stamp show presented by the Northern Jersey Federated Stamp Clubs and the American Stamp Dealers Association.

The show will take place Oct. 14-16 at the Hilton Meadowlands Hotel, 2 Meadowlands Plaza, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Exhibition hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The show will feature 40 dealers and 200 frames of exhibits.

The deadline for submission to the exhibition is Sept. 1. The prospectus and entry form can be found online.

Because Nojex/ASDA is a World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 10-13, 2023.

The exhibit winning the single-frame grand award will qualify for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 17-19, 2023.

A number of societies will host public programs at Nojex/ASDA. The convening societies include the United Postal Stationery Society, Society of Israel Philatelists, Eire Philatelic Association, Military Postal History Society, American Society of Israel Philatelists and the New Jersey Postal History Society.

The Hilton Meadowlands Hotel offers a special show rate of $149 per night. Reservation information, along with additional show information, can be found at www.nojex.org.

Additional show information also can be obtained by emailing show chair Bob Rose at robertrose25@comcast.net.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter