Prospectus available for Pipex 2023

Oct 31, 2022, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The exhibitor’s prospectus for the Pipex 2023 stamp show is now available. The show will take place May 5-7, 2023, at the Monarch Hotel and Conference Center, 12566 SE 93rd Ave., in Clackamas, Ore. This is a new venue for the show.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The show will include a bourse (sales area) of 34 dealer booths along with up to 150 exhibit frames.

All exhibits for Pipex 2023 will be mounted and judged virtually on the Pipex website, but exhibitors are still encouraged to display exhibits on the show floor.

Because Pipex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show, the multiframe and single-frame grand award winners will be eligible for the 2023 Champion of Champions competitions.

The Northwest Federation of Stamp Clubs will hold its annual general meeting at the show. The American Helvetia Philatelic Society, American Air Mail Society and the Pacific Northwest Postal History Society are among the other groups and societies that will also meet.

The exhibitor’s entry form and prospectus are available from exhibit chairman George Struble, 1965 Manorview Lane NW, Salem, OR 97304, and on the show website. The website also includes a schedule of events, hotel information and more.

For information about exhibiting at Pipex, contact Struble at gstruble@willamette.edu. For more information about Pipex, email show chairman Mark Loomis at mmloomis1@gmail.com.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter