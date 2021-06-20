Postal Updates
Puerto Rican sculptor recognized on June 24 pictorial postmark
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
A San Juan, Puerto Rico, postmark commemorates 85 years since the birth of sculptor and printmaker Rafael Lopez del Campo.
Born in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, in 1936, Lopez del Campo studied sculpture with Vazquez Diaz and printmaking with Lorenzo Homar in the graphic workshop of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture. Also known as ICP, this is a government institution responsible for policies that study, preserve, promote, enrich and spread the cultural values of Puerto Rico.
In 1962, Lopez del Campo received a grant to study at the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome.
He eventually returned to Puerto Rico and served as professor of sculpture at the Escuela de Artes Plasticas (School of Plastic Arts) of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture. Lopez del Campo died in 2009.
The postmark has been extended for 30 days. To obtain it, address your request to:
PLAZA DE LA DEMOCRACIA CAMARA DE REPRESENTANTES Station, Marketing Office/Supervisor SDO, 585 Ave. FD Roosevelt, Suite 223, San Juan, PR 00936-9681, June 24.
