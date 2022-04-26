Put yourself in a cosmonaut’s space suit for June cartoon contest

Jun 1, 2022, 8 AM

The cartoon caption contest image for June is the United States 1992 29¢ Space Accomplishments stamp showing a Russian cosmonaut and a U.S. space shuttle. Entries must be received by June 24 for a chance to win a prize.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

In 1992, the United States Postal Service issued a block of four se-tenant (side-by-side) 29¢ stamps (Scott 2634a) to commemorate space accomplishments. It was a joint issue with the Russian Federation.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, relationships between the United States and Russia have reached new lows, but cooperation in the space program remains as the single bright spot between the two countries.

It might not last as Ukraine-related events unfold, but for the present, a level of peaceful cooperation continues. Still, one wonders what Russian cosmonauts are thinking about where the future might lead.

To give Linn’s readers a chance to reflect upon that concept, the cartoon caption contest stamp for June comes from the upper left (Scott 2631) of the block of four. The design shows a Russian cosmonaut and a U.S. space shuttle.

You are invited to put yourself in the cosmonaut’s space suit and to come up with one or more lines on the subject of continuing space cooperation, the politics of the relationship as reflected on stamps, stamp collecting, how the Ukraine war might play out, or whatever else you might wish to comment on from the cosmonaut’s viewpoint.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Entries must reach me no later than June 24.

