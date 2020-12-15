Put yourself in a sleigh for the January cartoon contest

Dec 24, 2020, 9 AM

The cartoon caption contest image for January is the 1969 6¢ Christmas stamp showing the painting Winter Sunday in Norway, Maine. Entries must be received by Jan. 22 for a chance to win a prize.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

Among my all-time favorite Christmas issues is the 1969 6¢ stamp showing Winter Sunday in Norway, Maine, a painting by an unknown artist. Not only is it an appealing picture, but the stamp was converted to a precancel, locally overprinted in four test cities: Baltimore, Md.; Atlanta, Ga.; New Haven, Conn.; and Memphis, Tenn.

It is the plain version of this Christmas stamp that we will use as the January cartoon caption contest subject.

Shown in the foreground of the design is a red sleigh being drawn by two horses. Your task is to think of yourself in the sleigh about to start your excursion in the snow. What do you think you might be saying or thinking as you snap the reins and get going?

Your contest entries can be about the scene, philately, the upcoming presidential inauguration, some aspect of the U.S. Postal Service, or anything else that occurs to you.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). Entries must reach me no later than Jan. 22.

