Put yourself in a tank for March cartoon caption contest

The cartoon caption contest image for March is the United States 29¢ stamp showing a tank from the 1991 pane of 10 (“1941: A World at War”) in the World War II series. Entries must be received by March 24 for a chance to win a prize.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

The recent announcement that several countries are going to provide tanks to Ukraine reminds me of one of the stamps in the first pane of 10 29¢ stamps (Scott 2559) in the United States Postal Service’s series commemorating events of World War II.

The first pane is called “1941: A World at War” and illustrates subjects related to that year, and the stamp (Scott 2559e) I am referring to shows a tank and is labeled “America becomes ‘arsenal of democracy.’ ”

At that time, the United States was not yet a combatant but was providing ships and other war equipment to Great Britain under the Lend-Lease Act passed by Congress in March 1941. Subsequently, the lend-lease program was extended to the Soviet Union, which received about 7,000 M3 Lee and M4 Sherman tanks, among other materials.

Now we are providing tanks that will be fighting the Russians. How’s that for a freakish turnabout? But then, as Henry Kissinger is reported to have said, “America has no permanent friends or enemies; only permanent interests.”

The challenge for the March cartoon caption contest is to put yourself in the tank on that 29¢ stamp (Scott 2559e) and tell me what you might be thinking or saying as you ready the tank for use against the Nazis or the Russians. Of course, you can also ignore that and come up with a thought on philately, politics, war, the equipment itself, or any other theme that occurs to you.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Entries must reach me no later than March 24.

