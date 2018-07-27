Put yourself in the outcropping of this bighorn sheep stamp

Apr 28, 2021, 10 PM

On March 7, 2017, the U.S. Postal Service issued 10 forever stamps showing different WPA posters of the 1930s. “The National Parks Preserve Wild Life” poster by J. Hirt featured on the stamp shown here is the topic of our September cartoon contest.

U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner

On March 7, 2017, the U.S. Postal Service issued 10 forever stamps showing different WPA posters of the 1930s. While I am not a huge fan of this issue, “The National Parks Preserve Wild Life” poster by J. Hirt does appeal to me (Scott 5188).

It is not the first time that bighorn sheep have appeared on U.S. stamps, but it is the first time they have had a chance to observe (in a stamp design) the grandeur of the American continent.

So, this will be our cartoon caption contest stamp for September. Put yourself on the rocky outcropping and tell me what you might be thinking or saying about the scene below.

Themes might center on the national parks, stamp collecting, politics, how the sheep see humans, or on any other subject you think appropriate.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line, and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

The important thing is to use your sense of humor, because entries with a humorous twist have the best chance of winning a prize.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

To be considered for the prizes, entries must reach me no later than Sept. 28.

Why not enter now while you’re thinking about it?